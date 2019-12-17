NORTH ANDOVER — Snow might be falling in the Merrimack Valley a little later into the night than previously predicted, according to the National Weather Service.
Andrew Loconto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts, said snow was predicted to fall in the area through the afternoon, eventually turning to a mixture of snow, sleet and icy rain.
The National Weather Service extended a winter weather advisory into the evening to reflect the fact that it will likely snow later than previously expected.
According to Loconto, the snow accumulation is likely to be greatest near the New Hampshire border. In the southern part of the Merrimack Valley, 1-2 inches of snow is expected, he said.
“The wintery weather probably won't end until close to late evening,” Loconto said. “Maybe 10 p.m.”
He added that the snow should lighten up in time for the evening commute.
“There might be some impact to the evening commute, but not as bad as this morning when there were quite a few accidents, mainly south of the Merrimack Valley,” he said.
Loconto cautioned drivers to be careful on their commute despite the weather lightening up.
“Always drive a little more cautiously and drive appropriately for the weather conditions,” he said. “Don't try to speed over the snowy roads. You’ll end up on the side of the road.”