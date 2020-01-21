LAWRENCE — In the end, it was only sort of about the socks.
About 40 middle-schoolers who are part of the Frost Middle School Student Council have spent the last couple of months collecting socks for the homeless.
The collection was held in conjunction with the Lawrence Fire Department, which will be handing the socks over to area homeless shelters. Socks are among the most requested clothing items for homeless people, especially in the cold of winter.
Last month the students held a "sock-hop" — an old-fashioned dance sock drive.
Students in grades 5 to 8 were encouraged to bring new, gently used, and even single socks to the dance as part of their admission cost, according to Matt Debrocke, a seventh-grade Social Studies teacher at the Frost School who is also faculty advisor to the Student Council.
In addition, middle-schoolers and staff members raised in excess of $200 through a $1 donation on Friday, Dec. 20 to aid these efforts.
Last Thursday, the Frost Student Council met in the gymnasium after school with firefighters who were there to pick up a huge box of socks — some 200 pairs in all — collected by the students.
More than the socks, the event seemed to be a teaching moment for students to learn about the value of community giving.
Eighth-grader Lucero Aquino, the president of the Student Council, said the project taught her about how there are people in need in her own community.
"People need small things," she said. "It taught me to be grateful for what I have. Giving back feels amazing. Getting more involved is my goal for 2020."
The secretary for the council, Jenailis Fuentes, also an eighth-grader, agreed.
"We wanted to do something for the homeless," she said. "We had a dance — we did a sock-hop!"
Jovianny Curiel, a seventh-grader, said he thought the sock drive was a "great idea because we are helping our community. It's for people who don't have a lot. A community is like a family."
These lessons and others are just what Debrocke, a teacher for more than 20 years, had hoped for.
He said the idea came about as school was letting out one afternoon and he saw Evan Lynch, a seventh-grader, and his father, Mark Lynch, a firefighter with the Lawrence Fire Department.
Evan introduced his father to Debrocke and as they got talking, they realized they could work together on something.
"We started shooting from the hip and we came up with this," said Mark Lynch, motioning to the cardboard box filled with socks.
First-year Frost School Principal John Patterson beamed with pride as the firefighters carried the box from the school, bound for the homeless shelters.
"Matt (Debrocke) had said he was thinking of teaming up with the Fire Department for a community project," Patterson said. "I said, 'Absolutely.' They had the sock-hop dance and collected lots of socks. Giving back to the community and having pride in your school is what they learn. It shows they are affiliated with and have a connection to the community."
Stay tuned. Another project, coming up in March, will have the Student Council involved in a food drive.