Andover participated in a group observance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States this year, due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, those from Andover joined representatives from Wilmington, Billerica and Tewksbury for a ceremony on Wilmington Common.
They solemnly recalled the tragic day of Sept. 11, 2001, when a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda took place.
The United States death toll was 2,977, including four people from Andover.
Those people were: Christopher Morrison at the World Trade Center; Millie Naiman on American Airlines Flight 11; Betty Ong, a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11; and Len Taylor on American Airlines Flight 77.