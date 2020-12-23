METHUEN — Police Chief Joseph Solomon and superior officers union President Capt. Greg Gallant have been placed on paid administrative leave following the release Wednesday of the final report by the state inspector general that found irregularities with a union contract which led to exorbitant salaries for superior officers and the chief.
The report, made public about 3 p.m., found that in 2017, then-Mayor Stephen Zanni, the City Council, Solomon and Gallant all "failed the people of Methuen."
“This total failure of leadership by Methuen’s former mayor and City Council allowed Chief Solomon and then-Captain Gallant to put their personal financial interests ahead of the interests of the citizens they swore an oath to protect and serve," said Inspector General Glenn Cunha.
Soon after the report was released, Mayor Neil Perry issued a statement that said he was putting Solomon and Gallant on leave.
"After speaking with the Office of the Inspector General, reviewing the report, and consulting with legal counsel, I am placing two individuals at the Methuen Police Department on paid administrative leave," he said. "This is a personnel matter, and as such will be handled with appropriate due diligence, confidentiality, and professionalism."
Capt. Kristopher McCarthy has been named acting police chief and Lt. Randy Haggar has been named captain of field operations.
"Actions taken today are not considered disciplinary at this time," Perry said. "I intend to follow the appropriate guidance of the inspector general and will carefully consider this report, the soon-to-be-received audit, and all applicable laws in arriving at a proper course of action."
Perry refused further comment on the advice of the city's lawyers. Earlier this year, the city hired a consultant to conduct a management review of the department. The findings are to be released publicly in mid-January, Perry said.
The final report by the inspector general comes on top of a preliminary "letter" issued in February 2019 that outlined the results of an Office of the Inspector General investigation that started in 2018 "in response to complaints that a substantial raise in the (superior officers union) contract was a waste of public funds and might have been the result of fraud."
In that February 2019 letter, the inspector general found that Zanni and the 2017 Methuen City Council violated various laws, rules and duties of care to the city.
The final report released Wednesday goes on to say "following the release of its 2019 letter, the Office continued its review of the Superiors’ Contract and expanded its work to include Chief Solomon’s employment contract for the period from March 1, 2017 to Feb. 28, 2022."
Since Solomon's salary is tied to the superior officers' salary, the effect of the generous language in the superior officers contract led to a huge increase in pay for Solomon, according to the report.
Changes made to the contract by Gallant "ultimately led to increasing the superiors’ salaries by between 35% and 183%," the report said.
Meanwhile, Solomon's salary of more than $350,000 made him one of the highest-paid "police chiefs in the country, earning more than the Massachusetts State Police Colonel and the Boston Police Commissioner," according to the report.
City councilors interviewed Wednesday said they supported the mayor's decision.
"We are not out of the woods yet, but today is a positive step forward," said City Council Chairman James McCarty. "The report speaks for itself and supports the positions taken by the City Council over the course of the last three years."
City Councilor Mike Simard agreed.
"I commend Mayor Perry for his efforts and anxiously await the audit findings," he said.
Simard, chairman of the council's Public Safety Committee, said an investigation by his own committee is on hold until after the new year begins when a new city solicitor and assistant city solicitor will be sworn in.
City Councilor Steve Saba also supported the "swift response" taken by the mayor, adding that the "facts found by the inspector general in his report are outrageous and shocking. They fully validate the concerns that we have been raising as a body and vindicate the battle that we've been waging on behalf of the hard-pressed taxpayers of Methuen for more than two years. Nothing needs to be added to the IG's thorough and devastating report. It speaks for itself."
Council Vice Chairman D.J. Beauregard said the inspector general's report "unpacks the breathtaking corruption that has tormented the taxpayer of Methuen for years. I strongly support Mayor Perry's prompt and forceful response."
Patrolmen's union President Arthur Hardy would not comment on advice of his attorneys.
Neither Solomon nor Gallant could be reached for comment.