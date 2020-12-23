METHUEN — Police Chief Joseph Solomon and Superior Officers' Union president Lt. Greg Gallant have both been placed on paid administrative leave following the release Wednesday of the final report by the state Inspector General that found irregularities with a union contract that led to exorbitant salaries for officers and the chief.
The report, made public around 3 p.m., found that in 2017 then-Mayor Stephen Zanni, the City Council, the chief and Gallant "failed the people of Methuen."
“This total failure of leadership by Methuen’s former mayor and city council allowed Chief Solomon and then-Captain Gallant to put their personal financial interests ahead of the interests of the citizens they swore an oath to protect and serve," said Inspector General Glenn Cunha.
Soon after the report was released, Mayor Neil Perry issued a statement saying he was putting both Solomon and Gallant on leave.
"After speaking with the Office of the Inspector General, reviewing the report, and consulting with legal counsel, I am placing two individuals at the Methuen Police Department on paid administrative leave," he said. "This is a personnel matter, and as such will be handled with appropriate due diligence, confidentiality, and professionalism."
He said an acting chief would be appointed soon.
"Actions taken today are not considered disciplinary at this time," Perry said. "I intend to follow the appropriate guidance of the Inspector General and will carefully consider this report, the soon-to-be-received audit, and all applicable laws in arriving at a proper course of action."
Perry refused further comment on the advice of the city's lawyers.
The final report by the Inspector General comes on top of a preliminary "letter" issued in February 2019 that outlined the results of an OIG investigation that started in 2018 "in response to complaints that a substantial raise in the (superior officers' union) contract was a waste of public funds and might have been the result of fraud."
In that February 2019 letter, the Inspector General found that the former mayor Zanni and the 2017 Methuen City Council violated various laws, rules and duties of care to the city.
The final report released Wednesday goes on to say, "following the release of its 2019 letter, the Office continued its review of the Superiors’ Contract and expanded its work to include Chief Solomon’s employment contract for the period from March 1, 2017 to Feb. 28, 2022."
According to the report, because Solomon's salary is tied to the superior officers' salary, the effect of the generous language in the superior officers' contract led to a direct impact on Solomon's contract.
Changes made to the contract by Gallant "ultimately led to increasing the superiors’ salaries by between 35% and 183%."
Meanwhile, Solomon's salary of more than $350,000 made him one of the highest paid "police chiefs in the country, earning more than the Massachusetts State Police Colonel and the Boston Police Commissioner."
This is a developing story. More details can be found in tomorrow's editions of The Eagle-Tribune and on our website.