METHUEN — While some cities and towns in the region are returning to in-person municipal meetings, others remain steadfast against them, citing the ongoing fear of contracting COVID-19.
The City Council Monday night got into a heated debate about whether to return to in-person meetings or continue meeting remotely via Zoom.
Council Chairman Steve Saba said he is against the return to in-person meetings.
"The Great Hall has very poor ventilation," he said, referring to the council meeting room on the top floor of the Searles Building. "We've had a high rate of COVID in that building."
Several other councilors, however, said if the School Committee could meet in-person, the City Council should also be able to.
"The School Committee has been in-person the entire year except for one meeting," said Councilor Allison Saffie, adding that Mayor Neil Perry has promised to "put preventive measures in place" to keep the Great Hall sanitized.
Perry, meanwhile, rejected the notion that City Hall has been a hotspot for COVID, noting that since the start of the pandemic, there have been only four confirmed cases out of 100 employees.
The debate over in-person meetings is happening in communities across the region. While Haverhill and North Andover have recently reintroduced in-person meetings, Lawrence and Andover have not.
The North Andover Board of Selectmen first started meeting in-person again on Feb. 22, according to Select Board Chairman Chris Nobile. The North Andover School Committee is also meeting in-person, but both boards are doing so under guidelines set by Baker from the start of the pandemic.
Nobile said that under the governor's rules, while the board can meet in person if it so chooses, members of the public are not allowed in the meeting room.
"Under the governor's orders, we can meet with the town manager and her associate, but everyone else has to come in via Zoom," Nobile said. "We would have gone back sooner, but there were a number of positive COVID cases in town hall. The numbers in the community are down, and we have other safety measures in place."
He said in-person meetings are much better.
"You have a better engagement — the meetings are better flowing when it's in-person," Nobile said. "You step on each other and it's stilted in Zoom."
Haverhill has been having in-person meetings since last week as well, said Haverhill City Councilor John Michitson, adding that some councilors are calling in remotely via Zoom while others are in City Hall, something he called a "hybrid model" of meetings.
Haverhill City Councilor Joe Bevilacqua said the council had been following the lead of Mayor James Fiorentini, so that when he shut down City Hall, council meetings would go remote. Now that City Hall has been reopened, the meetings are in-person.
"I anticipate staying in-person from now on," Bevilacqua said. "I don't see going remote ever again. People are getting vaccinated, the infection numbers are going down."
He agreed with Nobile that "it's much better than being in Zoom," adding that members of the public are allowed in the Haverhill City Council chambers in limited numbers.
Perry said that while it's up to the Methuen City Council whether to meet in-person or remotely, the Searles Building's air quality has improved dramatically thanks to $1.4 million in contracts to improve the air conditioning, heating and ventilation systems at City Hall. The air quality in the building also benefits because of drafty windows that allow in more fresh air — at the expense of energy efficiency, of course.
He also said he could have the Great Hall sanitized before, during and after council meetings.
Councilors Joel Faretra and Mike Simard joined Saffie in supporting a return to in-person meetings.
"The state has moved to the next step, restrictions are being lifted, it's time for us to be back in-person," said Faretra. "Starting March 15, we need to be back in the Great Hall."
Simard agreed, to a point.
"I'm in support of moving back," he said. "But if there are councilors, or the mayor, or the city solicitor who have a medical issue related to COVID we have to honor those wishes and err on the side of caution. It's not like they have dart night that night. It's a pandemic."
Councilors Nicholas DiZoglio and Eunice Zeigler said they could go either way, but were confident that if the mayor says he could keep the building clean, they should be able to return to in-person meetings.
"I'm at the will of the council," DiZoglio said. "I'm indifferent. The mayor and I spoke and he said he'd get the Great Hall cleaned before our meetings. It doesn't guarantee us from not getting it, and I have some family members with health issues. But as long as it's clean, I don't see a problem."
Saba, however, remains dead-set against in-person meetings.
"I'm not going to let the actions of the School Committee dictate the actions of the City Council," he said. "When the mayor decides he's going to open City Hall for everyone, maybe that's when we should go back."
Perry said he would not reopen the building until a "preponderance" of employees have been vaccinated.
Saba lamented the fact that the council was even having a debate on whether to hold meetings in-person.
"We have so many critical issues," he said. "I can't believe how much time we are wasting demanding we go back in-person."
Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro agreed.
"I think we have shown we can do business on Zoom and do everything we need to do on behalf of the city," she said.