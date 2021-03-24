ANDOVER — Fewer than 5% of Andover voters cast ballots during last Tuesday's election.
The low turnout was expected because everyone on the ballot was an incumbent seeking reelection and running unopposed.
There were 1,232 ballots cast, according to unofficial town results.
Christian C. Huntress and Ann W. Gilbert were reelected to the Select Board. There were 26 ballots with write-in candidates, according to the results.
Tracey E. Spruce and Susan K. McCready were re-elected to the School Committee. Fifty-two ballots had write-in candidates.
Melissa M. Danisch and Eric Stubenhaus were reelected to be Trustees of the Punchard Free School seats.
Sheila M. Doherty was reelected as town moderator and Marilyn M. Fitzgerald for the Greater Lawrence Regional Vocational Technical School District Commission.
Daniel T. Grams was reelected for the Housing Authority.