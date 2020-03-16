The Rev. Dana Allen Walsh, pastor of South Church in Andover, lead a livestream worship service Sunday in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Parishioners were asked to stay home and watch the service on their computers and phones.
"This is not a decision that our pastors, moderator, and church council have taken lightly," according to a statement from Walsh on church website.
"Rather, it is a sacrifice that we make, an act of love for the most vulnerable within and around our church community. It is not an act of panic, but a proactive decision based on awareness, compassion, and the hope of prevention."
— By Mike Springer