ANDOVER — South Church will hold a 30-minute vigil to honor Sidney Olson, 5, of Andover, who died after being hit by a tractor trailer Tuesday.
"The vigil will be a space for music, prayers, and silence as we share our collective grief in the Andover community," a representative of the 41 Central St. church wrote on Facebook. "All in the community are welcome, so invite your neighbors to join us. Your heart is tied to all of the hearts of this community."
No filming or taking photos will be allowed and no members of the media will be permitted. The media is not invited.
