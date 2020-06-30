ANDOVER — It didn’t take a thunderstorm to bring rainbows to Andover on Sunday.
Banners, flags and color-coordinated balloons adorned the 51 or so cars that took part in South Church’s Pride Car Parade. The parade kicked off at noon from South Church and made its way down Central Street, then Main and Phillips streets before ending.
Eileen Forgue, a member of South Church’s Pride Committee, came up with the idea to hold a local car parade for Pride Month after the Boston parade was cancelled.
“As a committee we were trying to come up with events to celebrate Pride Month," she said. "And knowing that the Boston parade got cancelled there were so many of these drive-by birthday parades going on I was like, ‘Why can’t we do one?’”
After approaching Town Manager Andrew Flanagan and the Andover police, Forgue gained permission to put on the parade.
“They were equally enthusiastic about making something happen,” Forgue said. “And we had incredible support from the Andover Police Department. Officer Edgerly and I were back and forth a few weeks before the event just discussing what would be a good route and where we would line up cars. And the officers that assisted were very, very helpful.”
It wasn’t just locals who took part. Two New Yorkers joined, as well.
“There were a couple guys from New York that jumped into the parade,” Forgue said. “They just happened to be in town apparently. They jumped into the parade on Main Street somewhere.”
Forgue said it went so well this year that South Church plans on holding one again.
“Even if Pride is allowed to happen depending on where we are in the pandemic, I think it would be good to do it again,” she said.