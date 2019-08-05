South Lawrence observed National Night Out by by staging a going-away party for crime and drugs.
Sponsored by the Lawrence Neighborhood Association and the city of Lawrence, the action took place at the Abe Bashara Boathouse, 1 Eaton St., Monday evening. Lawrence and state police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department provided public safety demonstrations.
K-9 units gave a presentation on how trained law enforcement dogs find drugs and explosives and capture criminals.
The Lawrence Neighborhood Association served hamburgers, hot dogs and Italian sausages.