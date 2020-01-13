ANDOVER -- Tracy Crowley, the principal at the center of a controversy over claims of a "hostile work environment" at South School, will be taking extended medical leave, according to a message from the superintendent to parents.
"We wish her the best during this time," said Superintendent Sheldon Berman. "Beginning on Jan. 21, Colleen McBride, the former South Elementary principal, has agreed to serve as the principal in the interim."
He went on to say that McBride is "very familiar" with the school and its curriculum and he is "confident that she will be able to serve the students, faculty and South School community."
Crowley took the reins at South School beginning in the fall of 2017 from McBride, who had been principal there for three years. Crowley previously served as assistant principal at Doherty Middle School. McBride had been head of South Elementary for the previous three years.
Recently, issues of a "hostile work environment" were being investigated by school administrators, who said that the problems occurred due to warring factions of teachers.
But teachers countered that the problems were created by Crowley, who tried to squash any type of union activity at the school.
The administrators, including Crowley and Berman, started an investigation that included interviewing more than half the teachers.
The union, the Andover Teachers Association, sought an injunction against the administration, which was denied by a judge late last month.
However, in his ruling the judge wrote: “There is certainly evidence of troubling actions by School District officials, including the principal at South Elementary.”
