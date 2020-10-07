Spared sex registry, local man facing probation violation for drug use 

LAWRENCE — A local man who wasn't required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to sexual crimes was back in court Wednesday for suspected illegal drug use — a violation of his probation.
A probation officer said George Perrot, 53, formerly of Haverhill, tested positive for fentanyl and marijuana use during a hearing in Lawrence Superior Court before Judge Sal Tabit.
Perrot's three-year probation terms bar him from using drugs or alcohol and require him to submit to random drug screens, among other conditions.
His court appearance Wednesday was an initial probation surrender hearing, which is triggered when a probation violation occurs.
Probable cause for Perrot's probation violation was found but he was not taken into custody. Essex County corrections and health officials are currently trying to manage a COVID-19 outbreak at Middleton Jail.
Perrot is now due back in court on Dec. 9.
In February, when Perrot pleaded guilty to sexual crimes against a woman in Lawrence, Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith said he was using his discretion under state law by not requiring Perrot to register as a sex offender.
The judge said he didn't "perceive" Perrot would re-offend and that the offense, which took place "on a January day, in daylight, in public, was tied very closely to alcohol and drug use," according to court records.
Perrot pleaded guilty to indecent sexual assault, open and gross lewdness, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer, according to court records.
He was sentenced to 18 months in Middleton Jail, with credit for time served since Jan. 4, 2019.
Perrot was released from jail on April 28, according to probation records.
Barry-Smith also imposed three years' probation with a series of special conditions, including GPS monitoring and counseling, agreed upon by both prosecutor Kim Gillespie and defense attorney Kevin Reddington.
Previously, a spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office said "their position was that Mr. Perrot should have to be registered as a sex offender and be on GPS monitoring."
"We made our recommendation and the court exercised its discretion," according to a statement.
Perrot spent 30 years in prison after he was convicted of raping a 78-year-old Springfield woman in two separate trials. However, his case was overturned, he was released from prison in 2016 and Perrot was ordered to stand a new trial. The Hampden County district attorney decided not to re-try him for the rape, however.
There is no record of Perrot previously registering as a sex offender.
In January 2019, Perrot was arrested and charged with raping a woman in Lawrence.
He was found unconscious on top of a partially naked, also unconscious woman near 272 Broadway, police said.
Perrot was also accused of charging at a police officer when he woke him up, and then becoming combative during the booking process.
The victim was revived with Narcan and told officers that Perrot offered her drugs and she did not remember anything after that, police said.
According to police, the victim said she did not agree to sexual contact with Perrot, nor was she in a dating relationship with him.
During booking, Perrot threatened a Lawrence police sergeant, saying he was going to shoot and kill his family.
