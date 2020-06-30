METHUEN — While only about a dozen people spoke during last week's listening session on race and human rights, their message was loud and clear: Racism is alive and ugly in this city.
With about 20 people in the audience and a gaggle of public officials on stage, speakers young and old, black and white, gay and straight calmly but passionately highlighted the problems of inequality in Methuen.
Obinisa Shango said her daughter experienced racism at Marsh Grammar School, but when she went to discuss the problem with school officials, "everybody ignored me."
"It broke my heart," she said, speaking into the microphone to the public officials gathered on stage at the Timony Grammar School last Thursday night. "We need to take a stand. There is racism in this city. We need to stand up and say, 'I will not stand for it.'"
She said when Lawrence was organizing its Black Lives Matter parade a couple of weeks ago, Methuen businesses, along with the Methuen Police Department, boarded up windows or put up concrete barriers to protect themselves from what might happen.
Instead, the rally, much like the protest march in Methuen a week later, was peaceful.
"You made us feel like we were animals, put up all those ridiculous Jersey barriers," she said, referring to the Police Department. "You saw us as animals and savages like we were going to come from Lawrence and burn the city down."
She said if things don't change soon, people in Methuen will vote new people into office.
"They will take your positions," she warned them.
She wasn't the only one to criticize police and the educational and political systems in Methuen.
Many said there was institutionalized racism in the school department, too. They decried the lack of diversity in city government. The only person of color on stage at the event was City Councilor Eunice Zeigler, who is Black.
"I see one black individual who has a leadership position, and that makes me happy but frustrated at the same time," said Danzel Jones, who recently moved to Methuen from Lawrence. "There is a population of about 4 percent Blacks in Methuen and 25 percent Hispanic. But based on who is representing us here tonight, the city is not doing its job."
He recommended defunding the Police Department -- that is, taking money from its budget and putting it into a community center or some other municipal project that would help minorities in the city.
He decried a proposed Police Superior Officers' union contract that would have given captains salaries of $400,000 or more, noting that money should be diverted.
"The fact that people in our Police Department could get a salary that surpasses the governor, that is ridiculous," he said. "That should be cut down by a lot to help support community efforts. We don't have a community center for our kids to go to with their friends to keep them off the streets."
Caroline Mulligan, a 2015 graduate of Methuen High School, recalled two incidents of racism and bigotry by teachers. She said a math teacher told her that when she was getting ready to go to college, she couldn't get into a private school because "Hispanics had received all the scholarship money."
She recalled another time a history teacher said it was "normal to be scared of Muslims on an airplane."
She said she was targeted by a teacher at the school because she is gay. Although she complained, the teacher is still teaching in Methuen.
"We need a push to support racism education and provide more training for teachers," she said, adding that "measures need to be put in place so teachers and administrators who cause harm to students" are held accountable."
Finally, she said, "Students should be able to report incidents without fear of retaliation."