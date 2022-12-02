ANDOVER — Special Town Meeting voters overwhelmingly approved a plan to allocate an additional $16.4 million toward the West Elementary/Shawsheen Preschool project Thursday night.
As a result of the vote, taxpayers will see an average increase of $63 dollars in their annual tax bill, according to statistics from the town.
Hundreds of residents turned out at the Collins Center at Andover High School for the second Special Town Meeting this year. The meeting was called to address a deficit in the school building project. The article to authorize the funds passed 388 to 28, and was met with little resistance from residents throughout the course of debate.
Work began on the project in spring of 2022.
The extra funds represent an almost 11% increase to the original project budget, which was $151,661,968. Chair of the West Elementary Shawsheen Preschool project, Joel Blumstein, said the committee was reluctant to ask for more funds.
“We very much did not want to have to come back to town meeting,” he said.
But Blumestein said that a “yes” vote was necessary to keep the project on schedule. In the past Blumstein has said that if the article failed it will only cause delays and costs.
School officials say the deficit was a result of economic factors including supply chain problems, inflation, labor shortages and the war in Ukraine. Town Manager Andrew Flanagan called the increase in construction prices historic.
The majority of the funds, $14.5 million, will come from exempt debt borrowing, while $1.4 million will come from free cash. Another $460,000 will come from the authorization of funds originally approved for the West Elementary Feasibility study.
A handful of residents spoke against the porposal, saying that more of the project should be cut in order to decrease the burden on taxpayers. An amendment was offered to eliminate several elements of the project, including the greenhouses and athletic field equipment. The amendment lost, gaining only around a dozen votes.
More residents spoke in favor of the main article and about the need for a new school. One attendee cited poor heating, mice and the current parking situation as some of the reasons the project needed to be completed as soon as possible.
The new Pre-K and Elementary School will be approximately 191,000 square foot.
