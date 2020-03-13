NORTH ANDOVER — The new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, has visited North Andover.
The spouse of a Brooks School employee tested positive for the illness Thursday, Head of School John Packard said in a statement to the Brooks community. He did not identify the victim's gender or the school employee's position.
"We understand this person was exposed to the virus at some point between Friday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 4. The person began self-quarantine on Friday, March 6, and remains under quarantine at home while treatment is administered," he said.
The victim is working with the state Department of Public Health "to determine an appropriate course of testing and care," he added.
The school employee and spouse do not live on campus and the spouse has not been on campus since March 6, according to Packard. The school has been in touch with the Department of Public Health to determine if there are additional steps that should be taken to reduce the risk of contracting the disease, he said.
"At this time, we have been advised that there are not additional steps to take, but we did want to make our community aware of this development," the head of school said.