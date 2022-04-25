NORTH ANDOVER — At the Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens complex off Chickering Road, a colorful landscape awaits.

On Saturday, the Trustees of Reservations, which owns the property, held a workshop on how to trim flowers and then use them to make floral centerpieces.

The workshop included step-by-step construction techniques as well as guidance on understanding colors and the fundamental ingredients of floral arrangements.

The Trustees grounds also offer a self-guided walking tour of the gardens with more than 175,000 tulips and other bulbs, filling nine display gardens with the exuberant colors of spring.

