NORTH ANDOVER — At the Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens complex off Chickering Road, a colorful landscape awaits.
On Saturday, the Trustees of Reservations, which owns the property, held a workshop on how to trim flowers and then use them to make floral centerpieces.
The workshop included step-by-step construction techniques as well as guidance on understanding colors and the fundamental ingredients of floral arrangements.
The Trustees grounds also offer a self-guided walking tour of the gardens with more than 175,000 tulips and other bulbs, filling nine display gardens with the exuberant colors of spring.
