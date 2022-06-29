The St. Alfio Society of Lawrence annually awards six $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors, class of 2022 who will be attending college in the fall. St. Alfio Society scholarship chairman, Paul Blais recently presented the awards to the recipients during a breakfast and ceremony.
St. Alfio Society awards scholarships
