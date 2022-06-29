220629-et-cru-scholarships-1.JPG

Front Row: Estrella Gomez, Lawrence High School graduate, will attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst and major in Public Health Sciences; Mimi Cung, Andover High School graduate, will attend Wellesley College and major in Neuroscience; Anna Bolduc, Methuen High School graduate, will attend University of Massachusetts Amherst and major in Nursing and Emily Pfeil, also Methuen High School, will attend Bentley University and major in Corporate Finance and Accounting. Back row: St. Alfio Society scholarship chairman, Paul Blais; Billy Joaquin, Lawrence High School graduate, will attend Washington University St. Louis and major in Chemical Engineering; Dariel Garcia, Methuen High School graduate, will attend Embry-Riddle, Aeronautical University and major in Aviation and St. Alfio Society president, Anthony Palmisano.

 CARL RUSSO/staff photo

The St. Alfio Society of Lawrence annually awards six $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors, class of 2022 who will be attending college in the fall. St. Alfio Society scholarship chairman, Paul Blais recently presented the awards to the recipients during a breakfast and ceremony.

