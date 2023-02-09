ANDOVER — The room was silent with people scattered around the pews. A series of slides clicked by. The presentation was on St. Francis of Assisi, who was the patron saint of animals and ecology, according to one slide. The project had been made some time ago by Sebastian Robinson, 12.
Sebastian Robinson along with his mother, Linda Robinson, 55, and father Andrew Robinson, 56, lost their lives on Thursday morning in what officials are saying appears to be a murder-suicide.
In the evening St. Augustine Church held a prayer service for the family. During the service people saw Sebastian Robinson's presentation and heard words of comfort.
Before Sebastian Robinson attended St. John's Preparatory School in Danvers, he attended the St. Augustine school until fourth grade.
Clumped together in the pews where a group of students, many from that school, who were quietly sitting, some embracing one another.
"The majority of the kids here were his classmates," said Mark Daley, the principal of the St. Augustine school.
He added that Sebastian Robinson had made the presentation for his computer class.
Daley said that by the time the students had arrived this morning many had already heard about what had happened. He said every students is processing things differently and that they have been trying to help the kids however they can.
"Allowing them the outlet to process whether it's through talking, whether it's through being alone," Daley said. "We brought the kids outside, if they needed to get some fresh air."
"I think I am just shaken to my core, I have daughters who are 14 and 15 and I can't imagine," said Paula Burke, a parent who attended the vigil. "I can't wrap my head around it, I don't think anybody can."
The pastor at the church, Rev. Peter Gori, said he was there to give people who were feeling concerned and sorrowful, whether they knew the family or not, an opportunity to be comforted by each other and their faith.
Gori said Sebastian Robinson had attended the St. Augustine School from age six to nine.
He said he had spoken with students from the school that day.
"I found out that he was remembered very fondly by his peers and his classmates," Gori said.
He said he was a well-liked, energetic, cheerful, enthusiastic kid who smiled a lot.
Gori also spoke about tragedy, peace and the search for answers during the service, which lasted almost 40 minutes.
"Many people of every age, of every place try to find sense in the face of something like this and usually there is no sense to be had," he said. "The question why is a very fair one, a natural one and it doesn't always have a very satisfactory answer."
Andover Public Schools put out a statement about the deaths with Superintendent Magda Parvey saying the school has mobilized their mental health team for students and staff.
"We recognize the Andover community may have known the victims and this news may be difficult for our students and staff," Parvey said. "We encourage anyone who needs assistance as a result of today’s tragedy to reach out to a counselor or social worker in the coming days."
Despite the events of the day, Gori said he wanted to spread a message of hope.
"There is still a lot of goodness in the world, there are still a lot of people who are filled with compassion and love, and we all need to be numbered among them," said Gori.
