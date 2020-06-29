Since St. Augustine Parish resumed celebration of public masses, at least one person in attendance has tested positive for the coronavirus after going to Mass.
In an announcement to the parish community, church officials said an individual who attended the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, June 20 and the 8 a.m. Mass on Thursday, June 25, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Church officials were made aware of this June 26 and assured parishioners that the probability of having contracted the virus is low.
“Given the parish's adherence to safety protocols, including the wearing of masks, social distancing, and sanitizing according to the CDC protocols, there is a very low probability that anyone else in attendance at either of those Masses would have been infected via transmission from this individual,” according to a statement.
The statement advises anyone who attended those Masses and has concerns to check with their primary care physician about testing options.