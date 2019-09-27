NORTH ANDOVER — St. Michael Church has been an integral part of the community for 150 years.
The parish's first building was dedicated Nov. 19, 1869. Many of the first parishioners worked for the Stevens textile mill or the Davis & Furber Machine Co.
A large number of those parishioners were immigrants.
Today, St. Michael is among the largest parishes within the Archdiocese of Boston, with more than 5,000 families registered. It is also among the most vibrant parishes, supporting more than 60 different ministries.
St. Michael Church will begin its celebration of this milestone at its annual picnic Sunday afternoon on the Old Center Common. Mass will be celebrated at noon, with games, music and plenty of food.
The outdoor Mass will be concelebrated by the Rev. Kevin Deeley, who has served as pastor for the past seven years, along with the two parochial vicars, the Rev. Jiwon Yoon and the Rev. George Rouse, who was ordained to the priesthood this past May.
The two permanent deacons who serve at the parish, the Rev. Mr. Vincent Gatto and the Rev. Mr. Dan Sheridan; and a transitional deacon, the Rev. Mr. Nick Zrallach, who is expected to be ordained to the priesthood next May, will assist at the Mass.
The public is invited to both the Mass and picnic.