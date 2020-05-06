NORTH ANDOVER — St. Michael Church is organizing a COVID-19-safe food drive to help people in need May 9.
All you have to do is drive to the St. Michael School parking lot, which is directly across Main Street from the church, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., pop open your trunk and volunteers will remove the donated food.
"They (donors) don't have to get out of their cars," said Arthur Durkin, chairman of St. Michael's Pastoral Council and one of the organizers of the Pop Your Trunk to Feed Lazarus House Food Drive.
The volunteers will observe strict social distancing standards, he said.
The drive will benefit Lazarus House, the Lawrence ministry that helps people liberate themselves from poverty by providing them with food, counseling, work preparation and counseling.
Canned goods are especially desired, including tuna, chicken, vegetables, pasta sauce, ravioli and spaghetti. Other needed items are white rice, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and boxed cereal.
The donation of diapers is also encouraged. Glass is forbidden.
The food should be recently purchased, Durkin said.
Lazarus House, which reached out to St. Michael Church for help, now feeds 800 families per week.
"Their food bank has dwindled," he said, because of the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic.