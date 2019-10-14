NORTH ANDOVER — St. Michael School students traveled out of this world recently.
They didn't literally blast off into the heavens in a huge rocket ship, but they traced the history of America's space program through a series of demonstrations and exhibits.
In a program titled Family STEM Night: U.S. Space Travel earlier this month, they experienced walking on the moon, had their pictures taken with Neil Armstrong, the first human to set foot on the moon, and depicted a voyage to Mars, among other activities.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. The program was organized by Sandy Bryant, a science teacher at the school.
The Mars Rover has already traveled to the red planet and sent back numerous images. Sending an astronaut – or astronauts – to Mars and bringing them back safely is, of course, a much more daunting challenge.
Can this be done in the not-too-distant future?
Joseph Leal, a sixth-grader from Pelham, said he thinks it will happen.
"The technology is getting better every day," said Joe, who was stationed at an exhibit that depicted a manned flight from Earth to Mars. The exhibit featured a small spacecraft that got to Mars by sliding along a zip line.
One of the challenges of sending humans to Mars is how to protect them from cosmic radiation.
Joe did not need an explanation about cosmic radiation, a danger that will face anyone traveling to another planet. He said he's confident scientists will develop space suits that will protect astronauts against the harmful rays.
Joe likes math and said he will probably become an engineer some day.
"I like building things," he said.
Sixth-graders Aaliyah Veloz, Jameelah Sotoa and Aubrey Randone supervised the demonstration on moon walking. Those who dared to accept this challenge had to walk with upside-down buckets attached to their feet.
This simulated walking on the moon, the trio explained. The walkers had to be careful to avoid craters.
Sixth-graders Rachel Lochiatto and Sierra Hudson tended an exhibit on Friendship 7, the Feb. 20, 1962 mission that launched John Glenn into three orbits of the Earth – and eventually four terms as U.S. senator from Ohio.
Rachel and Sierra knew that Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth, but not the first person to do so. That distinction belonged to Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, who completed a single orbit April 12, 1961.
The girls knew the former Soviet Union also sent the first woman into orbiting the Earth, but they weren't sure what her name was.
She was Valentina Tereshkova, who was launched into space June 16, 1963 on Vostok 6 and orbited the Earth 48 times.