METHUEN — A visiting priest in residence at the St. Monica rectory has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Revs. Darin Colarusso and Joseph D'Onofrio into quarantine.
Colarusso made the announcement on Facebook and the church's website on Wednesday.
"(Father) D’Onofrio and I are currently asymptomatic, awaiting test results, and are in self-quarantine with ongoing guidance from the Board of Health and the Archdiocese of Boston," Colarusso said.
Scheduled Masses and Adoration have been suspended through the weekend and the parish offices are closed until Nov. 16.
"This pause in our services is to ensure the safety of our parishioners and to deep clean the churches," Colarusso said in the statement.
He also said that Saturday's Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated as scheduled by a non-resident, visiting priest and that Gethsemane Chapel is still open for private prayer.
Colarusso did not return phone calls for comment.
Also Wednesday, Colarusso announced that someone attending a funeral at the church on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. was also diagnosed with COVID-19, also triggering a notification to the city's Board of Health and requiring cleaning and disinfecting of all the spaces used during the service,
He advised that anyone who attended services between Nov. 2 and Nov. 6 should "monitor their own health and should consider contacting their own physicians for guidance."