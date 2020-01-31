METHUEN — St. Monica's School at 212 Lawrence St. held a job fair for students in grades 4-8 on Thursday.
It was a very well-attended event.
Some 30 employers from across the city and the region attended the event, designed to get students to start thinking about future job possibilities.
The Methuen Fire Department showed up, allowing students to don turnout gear to get a sense of what it's like to be a firefighter.
Roy Daybour of Jewel's Gallery, Salem, N.H., cut a diamond so students could inspect it through a microscope.
In addition, elected officials from Methuen attended the event to talk about government positions.
Among the local government officials to attend were state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio.