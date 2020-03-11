Two cities annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations, marked by corned beef and cabbage and Irish music, are cancelled or postponed due to concerns about the new coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19, leaders in Lawrence and Methuen announced.
Lawrence's St. Patrick's Day luncheon was set for Friday at the Relief's In.
"Following the lead of other events in Boston, Lowell, Worcester, Holyoke and Lawrence, we must place the welfare of our members, friends and guests ahead of our traditions," according to the announcement, released by the officers and members of the Rev. James T. O’Reilly Division 8 Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Their statement went on, "After much discussion and thought, and considering Governor Baker’s State of Emergency that he issued on Tuesday, March 10, it is with regret that we must cancel our annual 51st Saint Patrick’s Day Corned Beef and Cabbage Luncheon planned for Friday, March 13 at the Relief’s In due to the public risk that the COVID-19 virus presents."
Hibernians in Lawrence said they "work tirelessly all year planning an enjoyable, cultural, informative and memorable Irish Heritage Month."
They describe the event as "a keystone event in our celebration calendar for March."
The event is attended each year by notable dignitaries and hundreds of guests from as far away as Ireland.
Mayor Daniel Rivera on Tuesday canceled the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade, which was set to step off Saturday at 1 p.m.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was set to be grand marshal of the parade. Walsh also called off the St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston.
Out of an abundance of caution, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry called off his St. Patrick's Day Celebration, scheduled for Thursday evening at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club.
Perry, in a statement, said the event would be rescheduled "as soon as the current coronavirus threat has passed."
Any prepared food for the Methuen event was being donated to The Movement Family, Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc. and The Psychological Center-Daybreak Shelter for distribution, he said.
Perry "was looking forward to a wonderful evening with a room full of friends, family and supporters; however the health and safety of the community is his greatest priority," according to the statement.
In related news, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, also cancelled the Irish luncheon she hosts, which was scheduled for Friday, March 20, at the North Andover Senior Center. Her office also announced the cancellation Wednesday.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.