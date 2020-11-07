LAWRENCE — A Mt. Vernon Street man accused of stabbing and critically injuring a woman Thursday was ordered held without bail at Middleton Jail, authorities said.
Paul Marinelli, 64, of 229 Mt. Vernon St., was arrested and charged with armed assault with the intent to murder after a naked, bloodied woman was found in the street near his house on Thursday morning.
A stretch of Mt. Vernon Street near Marinelli's home was blocked Thursday as rescuers helped the woman and police officers worked to get Marinelli to leave his home peacefully.
He did so after more than an hour and was taken into custody.
First responders immediately treated the woman, who appeared to be suffering from deep stab wounds to her abdomen, intestines and other internal organs in her core. She was rushed by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital and underwent surgery, police said.
She remained in very serious condition Friday, police said.
Meanwhile, Marinelli was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Friday morning and ordered held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 1 for a hearing to determine if he's a danger to himself or others, authorities said.
The incident was initially described as a "domestic situation." However, it was unclear Friday what the relationship, if any, between Marinelli and the woman was.
She has not been identified by investigators.
Police reports in the case were impounded in court.
Police Chief Roy Vasque on Friday praised several officers who handled the incident Friday, including Detective Angel Mejia, a specially trained and certified negotiator.
Mejia has trained to negotiate with barricade suspects and others who refuse to leave a home or building during an incident, Vasque explained.
He, along with Vasque, were able to "establish a rapport and open a dialogue" with Marinelli and convince him to leave his home peacefully, the chief said.
Both men were able to stand about 5 feet away from an open first-floor window and talk to Marinelli, Vasque said.
Vasque described Mejia as "very professional and very calm."
Vasque also lauded police Officers Jeffrey Martinez and Julio Pazmino, who were first to respond to the scene and helped the bleeding woman. Both officers were able to apply tourniquets.
"My understanding is they probably saved her life," Vasque said.
The incident remains under investigation by Lawrence police detectives and troopers assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.
Lawrence firefighters and Lawrence General Hospital EMTs and paramedics assisted at the scene, police said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.