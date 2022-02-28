METHUEN — A second attempt by city officials to appeal the alleged misuse of $650,000 in CARES Act funding has failed, and the state may decide that money needs to be returned.
Mayor Neil Perry was alerted of the news last month through a note from Special Director for Federal Funds Heath Fahle. City councilors were told about it publicly last week, but Perry said he plans to speak more in-depth on the issue at the council’s meeting Monday.
After receiving $4 million in federal COVID-19 aid, Perry was given a deadline of Dec. 31, 2020, to allocate the money.
Now, the city is being questioned about $150,000 it gave to restaurants and $500,000 in COVID-19 hazard pay issued to essential employees shortly before the holidays last year.
The mayor said the stipends went to employees working in person at City Hall or their workplace in prorated amounts of up to $1,500, depending on how much they worked during the pandemic.
Records show 346 city employees received the money. They include the human resources director, director of public works, and police and firefighters.
Fahle said in his note Feb. 10, “The United States Department of the Treasury’s guidance regarding the use of (Coronavirus relief funds) states that hazard pay must be provided in each instance of hazardous duty related to COVID-19 and that stipends or other one-time payments are not permissible forms of compensation with (Coronavirus relief) funding.”
The state has yet to decide if the hazard pay stipends must be returned because they amount to “impermissible bonuses” for workers who did not face a “physical hardship” related to their employment.
Perry and city Chief Administration and Finance Officer Maggie Duprey have been of the understanding that the money was spent appropriately, especially because Duprey asked the state in advance.
On Nov. 5, 2020, Duprey submitted a question through an online web form asking if the city could give essential employees hazard pay through the CARES Act.
The following day, Brendan Sweeney, assistant director for federal funds related to municipalities, responded “yes, this was an allowable expense.”
But the Administration and Finance Office later rescinded its decision.
Public employees continuing in their roles despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 do not “in and of itself” constitute a sufficient justification warranting hazard pay, according to a letter from Sweeney to Duprey dated Jan. 14.
The city has since submitted more detailed paperwork to the state but to no avail.
Fahle said to Perry “the City provided documentation that demonstrated that firefighters were on shift at times when ambulances were called to locations where COVID-19 symptoms were reported,” and “firefighters were compensated at their regular rate for the relevant shifts and were later provided a lump-sum ‘hazard pay’ payment.”
He explained, however, “After consulting with outside counsel and reviewing single audit findings for other municipalities, it is clear that Treasury requires that the form of the hazard pay payment must be provided as a shift or pay period differential and cannot be disbursed as a stipend or single, non-recurring payment for work during the pandemic.”
Councilor Steve Saba, who asked Perry about any updates from the state at the most recent public meeting, later told The Eagle-Tribune that “it’s frustrating that we somehow have to cover that money.”
Similarly, Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro is frustrated that the council is only involved now.
The mayor is only obligated to tell councilors when he spends more than $50,000 on a single expense, but when it came to the stipends, each was viewed as a single $1,500 payment.
More discussion of the issue is expected at the council meeting Monday.