NORTH ANDOVER — Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll visited East Mill on High Street and the Osgood Pond dam Friday to assess damage from Tuesday’s storm.
They held a closed meeting afterward at North Andover Town Hall to discuss the storm’s impact with officials from more than 10 towns, as well as Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Security Susan Terrey and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director Dawn Brantley.
Amesbury, Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen, Andover and North Andover were included in that meeting, said State Rep. Adrianne Ramos.
The storm dropped more than 7 inches of rain on North Andover Tuesday, causing creeks and ponds to overflow and flooding residences and businesses, which led the town to declare an emergency.
Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues asked people to submit damages so the town could apply for state and federal disaster assistance. She said Friday that 126 residents and businesses had responded.
“That damage is estimated at a total of $5.9 million, just from what we’ve collected in the last two days,” Murphy-Rodrigues said. “We had 124 people sign to come get Red Cross clean-up kits, and 40 of them as of 11 a.m. had collected those kits already, so people are certainly in need.”
Murphy-Rodrigues initially estimated that the price tag for the storm would reach $20 million in North Andover, and said collecting relief would hinge on whether the town meets the threshold for MEMA and FEMA assistance. Murphy-Rodrigues initially said that the threshold was $750,000.
“If we meet the thresholds for FEMA and MEMA assistance, then individual businesses and residents actually apply directly through FEMA,” she said.
Eric Giangregorio, property manager for the East Mill, said there are 110 commercial tenants in the complex and 66 residential units.
Healey and Driscoll along with Ramos, state Sen. Bruce Tarr and town officials stopped first at Good Day Cafe to meet with owner Gregg Lindsay, then next door with Jaime Faria from Gloucester, who employs 20 people at Jaime’s Restaurant.
Faria, who has already reached $100,000 in donations at a GoGundMe page, told Healey about three children who gave him money that they raised at a lemonade stand.
Healey also visited RMS International, a toy manufacturer that occupies several large rooms, where a great array of inventory, furniture and shelves had been tossed around by the water.
“It’s hard to listen to the stories of people who’ve been working so hard, and behind every business are the employees who are now out of work,” Healey said. “You’ve got so much devastation and destruction.”
Healey’s tour of East Mill also included a visit outside, where enormous concrete retaining blocks that were designed to keep material from getting into the building had been knocked down like bowling pins.
She said that she had made similar visits recently to other communities effected by severe weather, which was why she had made investing in resiliency a priority in her budget.
“We will do everything we can to provide support not only through MEMA but other programs in our administration,” Healey said.
