ANDOVER — Starting Sunday night, nighttime travel on the Merrimack Valley's two interstate highways is going to become more challenging.
The state Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for Interstates 93 and 495 in Andover, North Andover, Lawrence and Methuen. During the construction, at least one lane of traffic will be open at all times, MassDOT said.
Signs, police details and advanced message boards will guide drivers through the work areas.
Lanes on both sides of the highways will be closed at 8 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. so crews can work safely. The construction will take place Sunday through Thursday nights.
The work on Interstate 495 in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence is expected to continue into the summer, according to MassDOT. Workers will be installing pavement markings and making other repairs.
This operation is part of a $26.1 million resurfacing project along Interstate 495.
The $18.8 million resurfacing project on Interstate 93 in Andover and Methuen is expected to take longer. MassDOT said bridge deck repairs and other related work will last into late this year.
Both of these projects depend on the weather and are subject to change without notice.
MassDOT urges drivers to avoid these areas and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Those traveling through the area can expect delays and are advised to reduce speed and use caution.
For more information on traffic conditions, motorists can dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions; visit mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions; or follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
Travelers can also download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view traffic conditions before setting out on the road.