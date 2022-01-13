LAWRENCE — More than $80 million in borrowing plans for a new city school and police station soared over another hurdle Wednesday after winning approval from a state oversight board.
“We wish the best to you and your new administration and with the ongoing pandemic,” said State Treasurer Suzanne Bump to Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena.
Bump chairs the state’s Municipal Finance Oversight Board which approved the city’s request for $84 million in qualified bonds to build a new Oliver Partnership School and a new Lawrence police station.
State money is available for both projects but the city must pay for the balances.
The Oliver School is expected to cost $132.3 million, with the city’s portion of the bill at $71 million.
The new police station on Lowell Street will cost $58 million, with the city on the hook for $9 million.
The oversight board’s approval allows Lawrence to use the state’s bond rating to borrow money for capital improvements. By using the state’s bond rating, municipal governments take advantage of lower interest rates, saving taxpayer money, officials said.
DePena and members of his administration, including Mark Ianello, chief administrative and finance officer, Chief of Staff Frank Bonet and Octavien Spanner, advisor to the mayor, attended the remote meeting with the oversight board Wednesday.
Ianello, addressing the board, noted both the school and current police station buildings had exceeded their life spans.
The current Oliver School building at 183 Haverhill St. cannot currently be used due to deficiencies.
In the rebuild, which will accommodate many more students, 75 percent of the school building will be new with the facade of the school saved for historical reasons.
Meanwhile, the current police station building at 90 Lowell St. is crumbling, overcrowded, has air quality issues and due to leaks floods during even minor storms.
Office trailers are lined up outside and the community division has to operate out of offices on Merrimack Street due to space issues.
A new station will be built on vacant land right across the street.
The state money for the Oliver School is coming from a school building account.
The police station was funded by the state by a commitment in 2020.
