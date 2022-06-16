BOSTON -- Nearly 60 cities and towns are sharing $7.8 million in state funding aimed at helping them reduce their energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions that are contributing to climate change.
The state Department of Energy Resources is distributing the money to local governments through its Green Communities program, which provides funds for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects aimed at helping the state meet its ambitious goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Several communities in the north of Boston region will be getting a piece of the latest round of grant funding disbursements.
North Andover will receive $192,589 to pay for energy conservation projects, including LED lighting and weatherization, at town government buildings and schools, the agency said in a report to the state Legislature.
Essex is slated to receive $140,400 to upgrade energy conservation systems at municipal buildings.
Methuen is getting $172,849 to upgrade LED lighting at city-owned buildings, install new vehicle charging stations and improve energy efficiency at elementary schools and the Nevins Memorial Library.
Swampscott will receive $100,000 from the program, while Manchester-by-the-Sea is getting a $36,493 grant for energy efficiency programs.
Combined, the projects are estimated to produce energy savings of more than 45,000 MMBTUs, or roughly the same amount of energy consumed by 350 households, according to the state agency.
Another 20 communities, including Ipswich and Hamilton, will each be granted $15,000 Municipal Energy Technical Assistance grants to help cover the cost of installing heat pumps, solar panels and other energy-efficient systems.
Meanwhile, another nine communities, including Rowley, have qualified to participate in the grant program -- bringing the statewide total to 280 cities and towns, the agency said.
Those communities have committed to reducing their energy consumption by 86,875 MM BTUs over the next five years. That's equivalent to the energy use of 673 homes, or taking 1,222 gas-powered cars off the road, according to the agency.
As one of the newest communities to join the program, Rowley will be getting a $136,868 "initial designation award."
Massachusetts is required under a state law to meet ambitious benchmarks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” over 1990s levels by 2050.
A climate change bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last year requires the state to meet incremental goals every five years to reach a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 before meeting the 2050 goal.
The plan calls for expanding the use of wind power, solar and hydropower, as well as continuing to reduce overall energy usage and reliance on fossil fuel sources to keep the lights turned on and heat and cool the state's homes and buildings.
The state is also working to improve energy efficiency through the Mass Save program, which is funded by a surcharge tacked onto energy bills and proceeds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade system aimed at reducing emissions from power plants.
The fees drum up about $2 billion a year, which helps pay for home efficiency audits and other programs to reduce energy consumption.
Those programs have helped win Massachusetts high rankings for energy efficiency, though last year it slipped from a No. 1 ranking by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy as the most energy efficient state, after a nine-year run at the top.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.