METHUEN — The city plans to appeal a state order to reinstate fired Methuen police Capt. Gregory Gallant, if that order is finalized, according to Mayor Neil Perry.
“Absolutely we will,” Perry said of the Aug. 4 tentative decision handed down by the state’s Division of Administrative Law Appeals in Malden.
The tentative decision still has to go before the state’s Civil Service Commission for final approval. The city can appeal if and when the matter receives final approval.
Jim Simpson, Gallant’s attorney, said he expects the Civil Service Commission to take up the matter in the next month or so. Gallant, he said, has done nothing wrong.
“He has had to keep his mouth shut for the past two years while others have been able to kill him in the press,” Simpson said. “A lot of people fell asleep at the wheel here but Capt. Gallant had to take the fall.”
Gallant, a Methuen officer since 1993 and police captain since 2017, was fired from MPD in June 2022 for his role in creating a contract that intended to inflate superior officers’ salaries. Some police captains would have made as much as $440,000 annually under the contract, officials said.
His firing came after an investigation into the contract by the state’s Office of Inspector General and a separate review of the case by Police Chief Scott McNamara.
Gallant appealed the termination to the state’s Civil Service Commission, which referred the matter to the Division of Administrative Law Appeals.
The tentative decision described Gallant’s “negotiation tactics” with the contract as “aggressive; but he did not engage in any dishonest, untrustworthy, or improper conduct, either during the negotiations or in his ensuing testimony.”
“The city therefore lacked just cause to terminate” Gallant’s employment, according to the decision.
The decision notes that Gallant “negotiated a collective bargaining agreement” on behalf of the superior officers’ union and very late in the bargaining process he “made revisions to the evolving draft agreement.”
“He disclosed his revisions to a member of the employer-city’s bargaining team. He expected that the other members of the city’s team would also review the new draft. The city and its council executed the agreement without understanding its financial implications. An arbitrator later deemed the agreement unenforceable,” according to the decision.
According to McNamara’s report, on Aug. 17, 2017, Gallant, who represented the Methuen Police Superior Officers Association, was tasked with working on a new union contract that was to be retroactive from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020.
Gallant submitted two drafts of the contract to then-Chief Joseph Solomon for his approval Aug. 30, 2017. However, neither draft included Section A of Article XXIV, which was added later.
That section of the contract entitled “certain captains” to significant pay increases, including yearly salaries of up to $440,000.
When the city refused to fund the bloated contract, the union filed for arbitration. The arbitrator ruled in favor of the city in January of this year, saying officials did not violate the terms of the collective bargaining agreement by refusing to pay top police officers astronomical salaries discovered after the fact.
Also, on Dec. 23, 2020, the Inspector General released its report “Leadership Failures in Methuen Police Contracts,” that stated “The president of the superiors’ union, Captain Gregory Gallant, drafted the final contract and added language that had never been agreed to by City Officials.”
“Primary among these revisions, Captain Gallant further expanded the definition of base pay and created a formula designed to maximize the superior officers’ total compensation. These two changes resulted in 35% to 183% raises for superior officers. The city solicitor had asked Captain Gallant to draft the contract so that the superiors’ union could not dispute its terms. However, the city solicitor failed to review any drafts to ensure they accurately reflected the negotiated terms,” according to the inspector general’s decision.
Gallant was put on paid administrative leave the same day that the OIG released its report. He remained on paid administrative leave for a year-and-a-half, until his termination in June 2022.
“The opinion that was issued last Friday was a tentative decision issued by the Division of Administrative Law Appeals, not the Civil Service Commission. The city awaits the final review and ruling on the tentative decision by the Civil Service Commission, which can reverse, modify, or adopt what the Division of Administrative Law Appeals recommended,” McNamara said when reached for comment Tuesday.
