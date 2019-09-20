ANDOVER — In surveys, high-school students across the state often complain about "the food" and what their lessons "have to do with the real world," said Jeff Riley, Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education.
"The idea that you can be engaged in the real world. ... That's where we need to go," said Riley during a visit to Andover High School for a "Day of Innovation" on Friday morning.
Visiting Andover High and gathering ideas to take statewide, Riley said education needs to be engaging and exciting for children.
"We need to try to make education fun again," said Riley after checking out a "virtual sandbox" at the 80 Shawsheen Road school.
Riley, the former state-appointed superintendent of Lawrence Public Schools, got a close-up look at groundbreaking projects and programs at the school, including a visit to a portal where Andover High School students can see and speak to people all over the world.
On Friday, a group of students were in a blow-up "portal room," chatting with a mathematics professor in Herat, Afghanistan. Andover High is the only public school in the country with such a portal, officials said.
Some 47 languages are spoken by students at Andover High, noted Steve Chinosi, director of strategic innovation for Andover Public Schools.
During his visit to the "virtual sandbox," Riley was able to form a snow-capped mountain. Chinosi then showed him how to simulate a rain storm by running his hand over the mountain in the virtual box.
A "smart garden" created and cultivated by students was also located nearby.
Small groups of students spoke with Riley, accompanied by Andover Superintendent Sheldon Berman, about projects they designed to reduce plastic bottle waste and the specifics of a robot they built for competition.
Riley asked if students need any background in middle school to embark on such projects at the high-school level.
Chinosi said no. The programs "are open to all."
Before completing his hour-long visit, Riley sat with a group of students asking them about programs they were involved in and why they were beneficial to them.
Riley's visit Friday was dedicated to meeting faculty and students engaged in programs unique to Andover High, including the IDEAStudio, CAPStone and Global Pathways/Portal projects and the district's work in early literacy interventions, officials said.
