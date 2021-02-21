METHUEN — Methuen was unable to hold a third COVID-19 vaccine clinic last week due to a data error, and a limited supply of vaccine threatens the city's ability to have a clinic this week, according to city officials.
The news came Friday evening that Methuen was not getting doses of vaccine for the second week in a row, even after being designated by the state as one of 20 priority cities for vaccinations. Because Methuen is a priority city, it should be allowed to operate its own vaccination site even after March 1, when municipalities outside of the 20 cities included in the state's equity program will no longer be allowed to do so.
“I am furious. How’s that equity?” Mayor Neil Perry asked. “How do I help my underrepresented population with zero doses. I just don’t understand it.”
Methuen leaders are frustrated with the state’s vaccine rollout as it appears vaccines are being diverted to larger sites that are less accessible — especially for their older population, Perry said. First, they were asked to set up a local clinic. Then after running two successful clinics at The Loop — where none of the doses went to waste — the state won’t give more vaccines to the city, said Community Development Director Bill Buckley.
According to Perry and Buckley, the state has given officials two different answers as to why Methuen has been omitted.
On Monday Perry was told they didn’t receive the previously promised 100 vaccines because of a lack of supply. Then officials heard they may not have met the state’s 85% vaccination rate “via hearsay,” Buckley said.
“First I’m told it is supplies and now I’m told this,” Perry said. “What is it? What is the real answer here?”
On Wednesday local state Reps. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, and Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, got involved to ask the state why Methuen did not receive new doses for its third clinic last week. An employee from the department told Campbell that the city only used 60% of the vaccinations.
That was the first time city officials were told their vaccination rate was so low, Buckley said. The city gave out every dose it had earmarked for public vaccinations, with only second doses left in storage, according to records of the vaccines.
As of Saturday, according to Kate Reilly, the Massachusetts Community Director of the COVID-19 Command Center, the situation was being addressed.
As Methuen leaders said, the city is currently at a 93% vaccination rate, which Reilly confirmed, and is now eligible to receive vaccines if there are enough supplied to the state.
“Due to continued constrained supply from the federal government, the commonwealth is streamlining the vaccination distribution process to focus on high throughput sites, including regional collaborations run by local officials to get vaccines to residents as efficiently as possible,” Reilly wrote in a statement. “The administration has outlined a number of ways local boards of health can continue as trusted partners in the vaccination process, including developing plans for vaccinating housebound residents and harder to reach populations.”
It is still unclear if Methuen will have enough vaccines in time to run a clinic this week. However, Perry is focused on getting the shots into arms.
“I want to make sure my residents have access to vaccinations,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know exactly how many vaccines are coming into the city through healthcare partnerships like Greater Lawrence Community Health Center and CVS.
“This is not unique to Methuen by the way,” he stressed. “There are other cities in Massachusetts going through this. If their intent is not for municipalities to not distribute (the vaccine) just come out and say it. So we can tell our populations we can’t do it and then tell them where to go.”
“We don’t want to fight with the state,” Buckley agreed. “Tell us what you want us to do. Do you want us to run a clinic or not? If you don’t want us to run a clinic we won’t, and we’ll find some other way to be helpful.”
Campbell said the time to get this process down is now — before even more eligible people hit the clinics.
“It will be a tidal wave and we don’t have the bugs worked out to make sure that’s a smooth operation," she said. "We have a lot of work to get there.”