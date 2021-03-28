While about 30% of people in Essex County have had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, in Lawrence only 18% of residents have had their first jab.
The city is lagging in vaccination rates, and this week's state numbers show only a 2.5% increase over the past week, while the rest of the county has seen about a 5% increase.
Local officials like Michael Armano, Lawrence’s inspectional services director, said that supply and access are the largest obstacles to residents getting vaccinated in a city that has been so hard-hit by the pandemic.
The majority of COVID-19 cases in Lawrence could not have been avoided, he said, because of close living quarters and so many residents being essential workers unable to stay home. As more people become eligible, Armano said it should start to become clearer why Lawrence's vaccine rates are lagging.
“We are going to be able to tell more if people are hesitant or if they are restricted in getting vaccines as more people become eligible,” he said. “We are giving vaccines out as much as we get it in. We are mindful of (potential hesitancy), but we just don’t know.”
Currently, vaccine access has been mostly limited to healthcare workers, first responders, educators, people over 65 and people with two or more health issues that cause them to be high-risk for COVID-19. Only 10% of Lawrence residents are over 65, according to state data, and 69% of Lawrence residents over 65 have been vaccinated.
This past week, the state began allowing many essential workers including grocery store, food service, food manufacturing and sanitization workers to sign up for vaccine appointments. As those workers are able to book appointments, Armano hopes the vaccination gap begins to close.
State data shows a disparity in vaccination rates by location, but also by race.
In Lawrence, 42% of residents who have received the vaccine are white — while only 12% of the city identifies as white, according to state data. About 18% of residents who have received a dose of vaccine are Hispanic, despite 82% of the city identifying as Hispanic.
The vaccination rate by race is similar in Haverhill, where 26% of residents overall have been vaccinated. Only about 7% of vaccines have gone to Hispanic residents when they make up 22% of the city’s population.
“This isn’t super surprising to me," said state Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill. "When you create a vaccine distribution system mostly reliant on age you are going to end up with this circumstance because there aren’t as many Latinos under 75, or 65. A first-come-first-serve model that is a free for all is going to leave behind people that have been left behind for centuries.”
If the state needs to do a similar vaccine distribution in the future, Vargas hopes it will center more on vaccinating people who transmit the disease the most. State data says in Massachusetts, the Hispanic population accounts for 11% of residents, but 37% of COVID-19 cases.
Massachusetts health officials have identified 20 equity cities, communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic— including Haverhill, Lawrence and Methuen — and have been prioritizing them by granting more than a million dollars to support vaccination.
Officials in Lawrence and Haverhill know they need to make the vaccine accessible, and both cities have outreach plans in the works for the coming weeks when more vaccine supply is available to a wider range of people.
“Once we get to that point where people aren't showing up to our site that’s when we have to ask what do we do next,” said Martha Velez, Lawrence’s director of human services.
In Lawrence, there is a city hotline for residents to call between 3 to 7 p.m. to schedule appointments, and a website to pre-register. The city also has a mobile vaccination unit that will travel to various locations around the city where residents can be vaccinated without scheduling an appointment first.
In Haverhill, Vargas’ office has a WhatsApp phone number that sends out mass text messages alerting residents to open appointments in the city.
“We’ve done our part and put everything in place,” Velez said, of Lawrence. “We are advocating for more doses, we are creating local clinics. Now that the community has to put their best foot forward and get vaccinated so we can move towards a normal way of life.”
For more local data on who has received the vaccine in Andover, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover visit eagletribune.com.