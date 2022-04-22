METHUEN — The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission has denied an appeal from Methuen police officer Stephen Hatem, who believes he was wrongfully bypassed for a promotion to sergeant in 2018.
The department has since been under harsh scrutiny for promotional and hiring practices under then-Chief Joseph Solomon, as well as exorbitant raises included in a Police Superior Officers' union contract that would have made them among the highest-paid police officials in the country had the contract not been stopped.
Commission Chairperson Christopher Bowman mentions in his written decision regarding Hatem that a department-wide probe by his office — announced in December 2020 — remains ongoing.
When it comes to Hatem's claims, Bowman said the formal complaint came years too late, filed on Jan. 28, 2021, and city officials provided sufficient reasoning for denying his promotion nearly three years earlier.
Hatem attributed the delayed filing to fear of retaliation at the time.
A 70-page report, conducted by the CNA Center for Justice Research and Innovation, found that Methuen officers generally did not trust the procedure for promotions in the department because there seemed to be conflicting interests involved.
Auditors also uncovered a "widespread perception that favoritism affects management and discipline decisions."
If granted, Hatem’s appeal would have put him at the top of the current eligible list for Methuen police promotions.
At a hearing Feb. 8, counsel for the city and current police Chief Scott McNamara spoke on Hatem’s behalf and asked the commission to approve his request.
McNamara describes Hatem as a good man and outstanding supervisor who has served the department and community admirably.
“I respect Commissioner Bowman’s decision. That being said, I intend to meet with Mayor (Neil) Perry in order to discuss this decision with him and explore all avenues of redress," the chief said.
Bowman said he deferred any action until all members of the police department, including those ranked above Hatem, were given an opportunity to comment.
During a 10-day window, Bowman said the commission received a comment from just one member who could be affected.
Bowman wrote in the decision, “I carefully reviewed the parties’ written joint request for relief and considered the thoughtful comments provided by the city’s current police chief, who appears genuinely committed to moving the city’s police department beyond the allegations of past wrongdoing.”
However, the commission decided that when Hatem was bypassed in 2018, he was “provided with a list of detailed reasons why a candidate ranked below him was being promoted.”
He was also "explicitly notified" that he had 60 days to make his appeal.
Bowman goes on to address Hatem’s low score on an exam for police sergeants despite having served in the role on a provisional basis. Hatem told commissioners that he failed to prepare adequately, according to Bowman, and instead held out hope of prevailing in his appeal.
It is unclear when the city will receive a report from the commission regarding its larger probe.
Citing reports published at the time, Bowman wrote in a Dec. 2, 2020 letter to Mayor Neil Perry and Solomon that the commission was seeking "any and all" documents regarding "appointment and promotion of any police personnel in Methuen’s Police Department, including but not limited to, intermittent, reserve and/or full-time police officers, during the prior 10 years."
