ANDOVER — The state and federal government recently awarded Andover Fire Rescue with a total of about $360,000 in grants.
Late last month, The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the fire department with $336,667 through the Fiscal Year 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
The money is designated for a “firefighter breathing apparatus” — a tank that allows firefighters to breath in unsafe air conditions.
Andover is among just 221 fire departments nationwide to receive a portion of this FEMA grant, which is targeted at specific equipment departments need to work most efficiently.
“Since 2001, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards,” a statement from FEMA reads.
In total, FEMA gave out $2.4 million dollars through the program this year.
In addition, the local fire department received a $22,000 grant from the state's Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
“The grant will be used to purchase equipment to continually disinfect fire apparatus, ambulances and fire stations in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among Andover Fire Rescue personnel,” according to a statement from Chief Michael Mansfield's office.
The grant Andover Fire Rescue received is part of more than $9.6 million dollars of CESFP grants the governor awarded to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Andover Fire Rescue is one of slightly more than 100 local public safety agencies throughout the state to receive the grant.
"This grant from the state is especially helpful in funding the extra precautions the department has taken during the COVID-19 pandemic," Mansfield said. "With this equipment, we can better protect the health and safety of our department members and community."