State GOP request for 'watchdogs' criticized

BOSTON — The state Republican Party is seeking to enlist “watchdogs” to check for fraud at the polls, which Democrats say signals plans to intimidate voters.
In a recent email to members, MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons said the party is “looking for a few good watchdogs” in the Nov. 3 election.
“Integrity at the ballot box begins and ends with attentive citizens,” Lyons wrote. “Poll watchers are necessary to minimize any risk of fraud.”
Lyons’ call follows a similar one from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly suggested that his supporters, as well as law enforcement, should monitor the voting process. Trump’s campaign argues that a Republican victory in November could be imperiled by voter fraud.
Democrats accuse Trump and Republicans of recruiting supporters to act as intimidators at the polls.
“Donald Trump has made no secret of his efforts to intimidate voters and keep them from voting, and now we are seeing the same thing right here at home, courtesy of the Massachusetts Republican Party,” Gus Bickford, chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, said in a statement.
Bickford called on Gov. Charlie Baker, de facto leader of the state GOP, to denounce plans to “bully and intimidate voters.”
Baker, a moderate Republican who told reporters recently he won’t be supporting Trump in the election, hasn’t said anything about the issue of GOP voter intimidation. Recently he has distanced himself from the party leadership, which has adopted a more conservative platform under Lyons’ leadership.
Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, said the state GOP is pivoting off Trump’s messaging to “engage in an effort meant to have the effect of intimidating voters and suppressing the vote.”
“We’re not going to tolerate any intimidation,” she said. “We are going to make sure that people’s right to vote is protected, free from obstruction and interference.”
Like a majority of states, Massachusetts allows political parties to assign poll watchers as election monitors, but they are prohibited from confronting voters or acting in a manner that would be considered intimidating.
Local clerks may ask for a police presence at the polls, though officers are prohibited by law from interfering in the voting process.
During the first presidential debate, Trump urged supporters to “go into the polls and watch very carefully,” claiming the election could be marred by fraud.
Earlier this year, the Republican National Committee announced plans to recruit up to 50,000 volunteers to monitor polls in 15 states and challenge ballots and voters deemed suspicious.
The RNC has said its poll watchers will be trained and abide by state laws.
The U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division also deploys observers to the polls in Massachusetts and other states to watch for voter disenfranchisement.
Meanwhile, other groups are planning to send observers to look for instances of voter intimidation. The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts has teamed up with Common Cause and other voting advocacy groups to deploy hundreds of trained “non-partisan” poll workers on Election Day.
“The goal is to ensure every eligible voter can cast a ballot without any interference,” said Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts. “We don’t have a history of violence or intimidation at the polls in Massachusetts, and we don’t want there to be any, but we’ll have people out ensuring if that happens we put a stop to it.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.