State launches vaccine signup tool

METHUEN -- There was a bit of sarcasm from state Sen. Diana DiZoglio as she congratulated Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday for embracing her call to create a signup system allowing residents to pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination.
"Wow! What a great idea," she tweeted to @MassGovernor followed by a winking, yellow smiley face.
More than a month ago, DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat, filed a bill that would require the state to use a pre-registration system as a way to get people into a queue for their COVID-19 vaccine, if not an actual appointment for one.
The idea for such a system, implemented successfully in other states, came in the midst of frustration during the state's initial vaccine rollout as residents spent hours searching for an appointment, only to hit dead ends or find all available appointments had been snapped up in minutes.
The situation has improved for some, as more vaccine doses have been made available, but the frustration of trying to land an appointment remains.
Baker said Wednesday that the new vaccine pre-registration system his administration is launching on Friday will minimize some of the headaches that the current booking system has generated for frustrated users. Baker added that the system would also ease the concerns of residents, particularly older people, looking for some reassurance that they are in line for a vaccine.
"Creating a pre-registration system that makes it possible for people to register and then know where they are in the queue and that they will be notified when they are eligible and an appointment is available for them to book takes some of the heat and some of the sting out of what the supply shortage does," he said.
The system, developed with Google, will allow Massachusetts residents to fill out a form — online or by phone — placing them in a virtual queue for appointments at the closest mass vaccination site. They'll then receive an alert from the state when times are available to book.
Slots will be parceled out on a "first-come, first-serve" basis to groups that are eligible under the administration's rollout criteria, Baker said while announcing the new tool Wednesday. Only the seven mass vaccination sites will use pre-registration at first, and officials are looking to add more locations to the system in April.
"It's about time," DiZoglio said in a texted statement to The Eagle-Tribune. "While this should have been done from the beginning, I'm grateful the governor finally decided to take my call to establish a pre-registration system seriously."
She took another jab at Baker, saying the company that created the state's initial website, that kept crashing and diverting people to dead ends, should not be part of the solution.
"The next step is to ensure he (Baker) is not just supporting friends of his to run this new system with little to no oversight," DiZoglio said. "I will continue to push for a full audit and investigation into the governor's no-bid contracting with private companies regarding the vaccine distribution."
The new Google-operated site will not replace a vaccine finder tool developed by PrepMod, which was at the center of a headache-inducing website crash in February, right as about 1 million residents gained eligibility to book appointments.
"We cannot stress enough how eager older people are in Massachusetts to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, which offers so much promise for a return to normalcy," AARP Massachusetts State Director Mike Festa said in a statement. "There is incredible demand from our members for more information about when, where and how they can get a vaccine. We are very pleased that the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line will be available to help residents without internet access or with difficulty using the internet with the preregistration process."
Rep. Bill Driscoll, a Milton Democrat who co-chairs the new COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management Committee, said that the plan is "welcome news."
"If implemented effectively this will provide Commonwealth residents w/ a smoother system for accessing #COVID19MA vaccine," Driscoll tweeted. "I hope to see it expand beyond mass vax sites."
Material from the Statehouse News Service was used in this story.