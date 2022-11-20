METHUEN — West End residents have expressed safety concerns after the state Department of Housing and Community Development moved 55 homeless families to the Days Inn last month.
Their worries stem from three years ago when the DHCD opened a shelter at the hotel for homeless individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the months that followed, the number of police responses to the Days Inn escalated by 40%.
In response, Kathleen Plath, spokeswoman for Community Teamwork, Inc., emphasized that this is a much different situation. She also said CTI was not involved with the Days Inn in 2020.
“These are families with children, these families have been traumatized,” she said, adding that CTI, the nonprofit organization contracted by the DHCD to assist the families, has a security guard on duty at the hotel 24 hours a day. “The security in Methuen is part of our normal protocol. We don’t anticipate any incidents.”
Plath said the primary reason for a security guard is to ensure the safety of the families.
At this point, she said, housing continues to be a monumental obstacle, as 42 families still need homes.
“There is no permanent affordable housing out there,” she said.
Plath said six to nine months used to be the typical wait time for housing to become available. Now, homeless families are having to wait 12 to 18 months.
During the Nov. 7 City Council meeting, Mayor Neil Perry reiterated that the DHCD is paying for the families to stay at the Days Inn.
He also said that every family is fully documented.
“Don’t go around classifying them as illegal aliens, that’s not what they are,” he said during the meeting.
Although some of the families are Haitian immigrants, Perry said many of them are U.S. citizens who have fallen on hard times.
Central District Councilor Joel Faretra recognized that many residents are still bitter about the discord that erupted at the Days Inn at the onset of the pandemic.
But, he encouraged optimism this time around.
“We can’t lump these families into what happened in 2020,” said Faretra.
Regarding school enrollment, Superintendent Brandi Kwong said students coming from the Days Inn will be placed at either the Marsh or Comprehensive Grammar Schools. As of Nov. 14, nine students have been enrolled in the Methuen Public Schools while another 14 students are expected to enroll in the coming weeks.
