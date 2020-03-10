BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts on Tuesday in response to a "significant uptick" in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.
Baker said there are at least 92 cases of the new coronavirus, commonly referred to as COVID-19, including one new case in Essex County.
Baker said the emergency declaration was necessary to prevent the further spread of the virus and ensure the state has the resources to respond to widespread outbreaks.
"We believe it's important to start taking more aggressive actions now to mitigate the spread of this virus," Baker told reporters in a briefing. "Responding to this evolving health threat requires everyone to be vigilant and for everyone to be part of this effort."
The declaration gives Baker more authority to buy supplies or hire new personnel without dealing with required approval. It also means he can also deploy the National Guard, if needed.
At least a dozen states — including Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York — have declared emergencies in recent days in response to growing coronavirus concerns.
Baker said he is also discontinuing foreign and domestic travel by executive branch employees and encouraging them to conduct events and meetings by conference call.
He specifically encouraged older adults, who are most at risk of contracting the virus, to avoid large crowds, such as riding public transit and attending sporting events.
Baker encouraged businesses to limit international travel to conferences and other events, and to allow employees to work remotely by telecommuting, if possible.
"We expect the spread of this virus will be disruptive, we expect this disruption to continue for the foreseeable future and understand it will cause inconvenience for many," he said. "But our goal needs to significantly increase efforts to mitigate the spread of this disease now."
Doubling of cases
The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts jumped Tuesday, more than doubling from a day before. That included Essex County's first reported case.
Of the 92 confirmed or presumptive positive cases, at least 70 are related to a Biogen meeting in late February at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The agency said all of the new "presumptive positive" cases are in self-quarantine at home or in a health care facility. Of the 92 cases, six individuals have been hospitalized, the agency said.
A case is "presumptive positive" when the state's tests detect the virus but the results are not yet confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Tuesday, there is only one confirmed case in Massachusetts and no deaths, health officials said.
DPH said more than 700 Massachusetts residents have been quarantined as a precaution. Of those, 470 people have completed monitoring and 249 remain in isolation, health officials said.
The new virus, first identified in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 116,000 people in 117 countries and caused more than 4,000 deaths -- mostly in China -- as of Monday, according to the CDC.
In the U.S. there have been 761 confirmed cases and 26 deaths. Most of the deaths are related to a cluster of cases reported in Washington state, according to the federal agency.
Canceled events
COVID-19 causes flu-like symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC advises those who are mildly ill with the virus to stay home and avoid public areas to avoid spreading it.
Currently, there is no vaccine to ward off infection and no specific treatment for those who get sick, aside from managing their symptoms, health officials said.
A majority of people recover from the new virus, according to the World Health Organization. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks.
Baker has already recommended that high schools, colleges and universities cancel upcoming international trips to prevent the spread of the virus.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday the city has decided to cancel the St. Patrick's Day parade as a precautionary measure.
The city is also under growing pressure to cancel next month's Boston Marathon.
Following a request from a group of lawmakers, the state’s insurance commissioner announced that the cost of testing and treatment for COVID-19 will be covered by the state's health insurers.
Meanwhile, legislative leaders are seeking $15 million for the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak as part of a supplemental budget request. The state had previously earmarked $95,000 for its response.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said he supports Baker's declaration of an emergency, which he said will help the state contain the spread of the illness.
"It's very important that we deal with this in a controlled and responsible way," said Tarr, R-Gloucester. "This is a logical step and from it will flow a lot of guidance that individuals and communities are going to need."
For more information see www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ and www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus
