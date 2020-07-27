BOSTON — Methuen has been added to the list of COVID-19 hotspots, as the state's "Stop the Spread" campaign is now offering free testing for non-symptomatic people at AFC Urgent Care, 380 Merrimack St.
The initiative was launched on July 10 in eight communities, including Lawrence, where COVID-19 cases are among the highest in the state.
The Baker-Polito Administration announced an expansion of the campaign Monday during Gov. Charlie Baker's daily press briefing.
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he welcomed the testing for people who are asymptomatic and may not know they even have the disease.
"We are thrilled the governor is doing this," Perry said. "We are going to encourage as many people as possible to get tested. Everyone should be tested. This is targeting non-symptomatic people. You want to know if there are people out there who have it and don't even know it."
In addition to Methuen, new testing sites are now in Agawam, Brockton, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, Taunton and Worcester. The administration previously launched free testing sites in Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Marlborough and New Bedford, bringing the total number of communities served, with Monday's expansion, to 16.
According to the governor's office, the Stop the Spread initiative targets communities that are above the state average in total cases, positive test rate, and have experienced a decline in testing levels since April.
While these sites are being launched in these communities, they are open to all residents of the commonwealth.
The statewide positive test rate over the past two weeks is approximately 1.7%, but in these eight communities, the positivity rate is nearly 50% higher, at 2.3%, according to Baker's office.
Despite the continued elevated spread in these communities, total testing in these communities has declined over 20% since the end of April, while the statewide average has been flat over that time period. The total cases as a percentage of population for these communities is nearly double the state average.
Since launching Stop the Spread in July, 19,083 residents have been tested at free testing sites. So far, the COVID-19 Command Center has received results back for 17,189 individuals, with a positive rate just under 1.8%. The Command Center expects these numbers to change as additional testing results come in.
Residents of the 16 communities can visit mass.gov/stopthespread to find testing locations, which will be available through Aug. 14.
Residents are reminded that if they test positive for COVID-19, please answer the call when they are contacted by the Community Tracing Collaborative or their local board of health. Also, any individual who needs a safe place to isolate can call 617-367-5150 to access an isolation and recovery site at no cost.