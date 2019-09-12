Thursday, on the eve of the anniversary of the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, Columbia Gas announced the company now needs to "inspect" 700 abandoned gas lines.
The company says the lines have no gas running through them and were disconnected during the massive restoration effort after gas-fueled explosions and fires ravaged the region Sept. 13, 2018.
The abandoned lines are a concern for the state's Department of Public Utilities, which on Wednesday ordered Columbia Gas to inspect and "to properly cap the abandoned lines" or face penalties of up to $1 million per violation, according to a letter sent by Matthew Nelson, the department's chair.
A teen was killed and thousands were deeply affected by last year's gas disaster. Recovery continues and is expected to cost upward of $1.6 billion.
The abandoned lines, however, were not part of that equation.
"The abandoned service lines that will be inspected are not connected to the active gas system and Columbia Gas is not aware of any safety concerns associated with these service lines," according to a statement released by Columbia Gas on Thursday morning.
"These compliance checks are being conducted out of an abundance of caution and in order to verify that the work on these lines was done consistent with Massachusetts requirements," the statement continued.
The abandoned gas lines are located in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, the same communities that were affected last year. Most — 411 of them — are in Lawrence, according to officials.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera was not pleased to hear this news.
"I am super concerned. If they forgot to do this, what else did they forget to do?" Rivera questioned.
"This is a trust issue between Columbia Gas and the residents of Lawrence and our inability to trust that we are safe," he said. "This compliance issue, at its core, is a public safety issue. While Columbia Gas insists there is no immediate threat to public safety, I do not believe they are a credible source."
'Always call 911'
Denise Casey, interim North Andover town manager, on Thursday reminded residents "while we understand they are telling us there is no danger, always call 911 if they smell gas."
Casey questioned why Columbia Gas notified the media and not customers directly about the need to inspect the abandoned lines.
"It's concerning. It is very concerning this wasn't done correctly in the first place," she said. "It's disappointing we are back to this."
Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan echoed similar sentiments, noting that as many as 173 properties in town could be subject to inspection.
"While we understand that there is no danger to the public, as always I would like to reiterate that residents should always call 911 first if they smell gas, and that they should call Columbia Gas directly with any questions regarding their home gas service," he said.
Residents with abandoned service lines should expect a direct phone call from Columbia Gas to schedule an appointment and ensure compliance with the gas company’s obligations, Flanagan said in a statement.
"Despite no immediate threat to public safety, the town has approached this situation with an abundance of caution and is prepared to respond to any and all utility emergencies. I mobilized our emergency management team this morning and have met with Columbia Gas’ compliance team. As always, we are prepared and available to respond to increased call volume as a result of today’s announcement. We will be monitoring the progress Columbia Gas makes with their compliance checks over the next several weeks and we encourage residents who have concerns to reach out directly to Columbia Gas," Flanagan wrote.
'Lack of transparency'
In its statement, Columbia Gas wrote that it "will begin compliance checks on service lines abandoned last fall as part of the recovery work in the Merrimack Valley. Columbia Gas recently identified some instances of noncompliance with Massachusetts requirements related to the process of abandoning service lines, the inactive gas piping that connected a customer’s facilities to the old gas system."
The compliance checks will be conducted either inside or outside the customer’s home or business, depending upon the customer’s preference, according to Columbia Gas.
The inspections should not result in loss of gas service to residents or businesses, according to the company.
“We recognize that our customers have been through a difficult year as we conducted the recovery and restoration work in these communities. We understand that additional work may frustrate them, and we apologize,” said Mark Kempic, president and COO of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, in the statement.
Kempic added, “We are conducting these compliance checks out of an abundance of caution. Our commitment to providing customers with safe and reliable gas service is at the forefront of the decision to conduct this review.”
In a lengthy statement, Rivera questioned the timing of the announcement about the needed inspections. He said Columbia Gas knew about the issue July 30 but waited until Sept. 11 to address it with the Department of Public Utilities.
He said the "DPU should immediately fine Columbia Gas $1M per day for the last 33 days that they sat on this information and did not communicate with DPU or any of the communities. This lack of transparency costs us time otherwise spent fixing the problem. Not only does this slow down the process of road restoration work that Lawrence was about to begin, it once again puts our back against a wall to fix a gas problem with the impending cold weather."
