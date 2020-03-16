HAVERHILL — Drivers traveling Interstate 495 north between Exits 48 and 49 overnight Tuesday are advised that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is planning to close the two right lanes of the highway as part of the ongoing bridge reconstruction.
The Exit 49 off-ramp will also be closed, according to MassDOT.
In a statement, the transportation agency said a single right lane will be closed starting at 9 p.m., followed by the closure of the second right lane and off-ramp at 10 p.m.
While the Exit 49 off-ramp is closed, MassDOT recommends drivers take the following detour: Continue on I-495 North to Exit 50. Take Exit 50 for Route 97/Broadway. Bear right at the fork in the ramp. At the top of the ramp, turn left onto Route 97 West/Broadway. Cross over I-495 and take the off-ramp on the right to I-495 South.
All lanes and the off-ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday.