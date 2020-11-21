State police arrest man during traffic stop

METHUEN — State police arrested an armed man with a warrant out for his arrest during a routine traffic stop in Methuen Thursday night.
According to the official blog of the Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Ryan Durkin, who is assigned to the Andover barracks, pulled over a gray Acura SUV with a broken headlight around 10 p.m. on Route 110 in Methuen.
According to the state police, the driver, Joshua Cortes, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was found to have an active felony warrant out for his arrest and a revoked Massachusetts driver’s license.
Trooper Matthew DeVito arrived to assist in arresting Cortes.
When Cortes was searched, police say they found that he was carrying a loaded Taurus .380 handgun that he didn’t have a license to carry.
Cortes faces charges for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, and a headlight violation. He is scheduled for arraignment in Lawrence District Court. His bail was set at $100,000.