CARLTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested a Lawrence man Monday night and charged him with driving with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in his vehicle.
Israel Jimenez, 46, was driving an unregistered 2009 Subaru Forester on Interstate 90 in Carlton, near the Connecticut border, when he was stopped by a state trooper, according to a statement from state police.
State police said the trooper ran a registration query on the car driven by Jimenez and learned that its registration was revoked for insurance cancellation.
"After a brief investigation," state police said, 31 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of heroin and 1 gram of what police believe is fentanyl were found in the car, state police said.
Jimenez was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a class A drug. He was held on $10,040 bail pending his arraignment in Dudley District Court, according to state police.