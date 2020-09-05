State pols support rescinding Columbia Gas emergency 

While state lawmakers from the Merrimack Valley cheered Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent decision to rescind the state of emergency due to the Columbia Gas disaster, they cautioned that the region remains scarred and still needs help.
On Tuesday, the Baker-Polito Administration terminated the state of emergency -- nearly two years after it was declared by Baker.
On Sept. 13, 2018, overpressurized gas lines led to high pressure gas being injected into homes and businesses in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence. It led to fires, explosions, dozens of injuries and the death of Lawrence teen Leonel Rondon.
The crisis resulted in the displacement of thousands of residents across the region, some who fled their homes on foot. Businesses in the impacted area were shut down for months as Columbia Gas replaced miles of gas pipeline and thousands of gas-powered furnaces, ovens, hot water heaters and other appliances. When it was safe to return, many residents lived for months in homes without working stoves, heat or hot water.
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, said in a press release issued Friday that the governor’s decision “marks the significant recovery the communities have made.”
“Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, our community has really been responding to and recovering from two different crises,” said Finegold, who represents Lawrence, Andover, Dracut and Tewksbury. “This milestone is a testament to our resilience, and we should be proud of our recovery thus far. Unfortunately, it doesn’t mean our communities have been made whole again. My office continues to help constituents navigate the class action settlement process and receive the money they rightfully deserve.”
The decision to rescind the state of emergency essentially hands responsibility for continued management of the incident to the Department of Public Utilities, or DPU, as it authorizes DPU chairman Matthew Nelson “to take any action necessary to ensure public safety and welfare and restore gas, electric, and water utility services,” according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
“Although the state of emergency is no longer in effect, the DPU will continue to ensure the safety of residents and businesses through its rigorous oversight and inspections of natural gas companies and infrastructure,” according to the press release.
Nelson said the “the termination of the state of emergency is an important milestone in the Commonwealth’s recovery from the tragic gas incident in the Merrimack Valley. Under Gov. Baker’s leadership, we remain committed to supporting the impacted communities and to continually working to ensure the safety of the public and the gas pipeline system.”
Under the state of emergency, the DPU authorized Eversource Energy to take management control over the coordinated restoration effort. Columbia Gas was ordered to impose a moratorium on all work, except for emergency and compliance work, and was required to enter into an agreement with Nitsch Engineering to monitor the company’s management of the restoration and recovery work.
Since then, Columbia Gas has entered an agreement to sell all of its Massachusetts assets to Eversource Energy for $1.1 billion and has committed to leaving the state by Nov. 1.
Settlement payments are still being mailed to claimants following the $143 million class action settlement.
Finegold said the state delegation has strongly advocated for these funds, as well as the $56 million in fines now owed by Columbia Gas, to go directly to Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.
Recovering residents and businesses face confounding economic hardships resulting from COVID-19, and these funds would go a long way in helping them rebuild.
“While we know the impacts of the Columbia Gas disaster still linger, lifting the state of emergency is yet another step toward healing,” said state Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover. “Despite this change of status, we are still here to help. Our office will continue to assist residents until all questions have been resolved.”
State Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, agreed.
“Many families and businesses have had to endure tremendous challenges since the Columbia Gas explosions, and though the time has come for the emergency order to be lifted, you can continue to rely on my office for assistance through the recovery process,” she said.
Though the state of emergency may be over, the recovery continues nearly two years later.
“It is hard to forget a tragedy that dramatically impacted so many families in a matter of minute,” said state Rep. Marcos Devers, D-Lawrence. “Nonetheless, it is worth remembering how our community came together as one to show an unprecedented demonstration of strength and courage to achieve a common goal: the gradual recovery of our community, and for this, I am proud of being part of this brave coalition.”