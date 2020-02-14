LAWRENCE — Agents working for the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission raided the Claddagh Pub about 11 p.m. Thursday night and found 43 underage drinkers with fake IDs and alcohol, according to a statement from the agency.
Investigators found the bar to be crowded when they arrived and observed that it emptied out as they began to request that young-looking people provide proof of legal drinking age, according to the statement from the ABCC.
Most were approximately 19 years of age, according to the statement. The bar will be summoned for a hearing before the commission.
If found to have violated the law, the bar’s liquor license could be subject to suspension, modification or revocation.
The effort was part of the ABCC’s Operation Safe Campus program, which includes liquor law enforcement at college area bars and liquor stores to prevent underage drinking.
“Bars and restaurants have an obligation to responsibly serve their patrons,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who oversees the ABCC, “We will continue to step up our monitoring and enforcement actions because we know that this can save lives and prevent tragedies before they happen.”
This story is developing. Check eagletribune.com and tomorrow's paper for an updated story.