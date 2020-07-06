State Rep. Frank Moran battling throat cancer 

LAWRENCE — Four-term state representative Frank Moran sent out a statement Friday informing voters that he has throat cancer.
He said in an interview Saturday that he starts chemotherapy and radiation on Tuesday and that the prognosis is "really good," adding that doctors expect "a full and speedy recovery."
"About three weeks ago I found a lump on my neck and they did a biopsy," said Moran, who represents the 17th Essex District in the House of Representatives, which includes parts of Lawrence, Andover and Methuen. He is chairman of the House Personnel and Administration Committee.
Surgery is not required but his physicians are advising "immediate and aggressive treatment (which is) expected to run through the end of August," he said.
As such, he will not be as visible as he might otherwise be on the campaign trail over the next seven or eight weeks.
"My campaigning will be limited in terms of appearances," he said, adding that COVID-19 has changed the way politicians campaign anyway because they can't go door-to-door or hold large rallies or fund-raisers. "I have to be careful who I'm around."
He noted that his immune system is likely to weaken while he's on treatment so he will be even more reluctant to expose himself to the virus. He predicted the campaign would be waged primarily on social media and through mailings and phone calls.
He has a primary in September against Democrat Marianella Rivera.
News of his illness prompted several comments from local elected officials.
State Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, called Moran "a relentless advocate for Andover, Lawrence and Methuen. His whole life he has overcome adversity and I fully expect him to beat this and continue to serve the people of the 17th Essex District."
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said Moran was a "tough kid" from Lawrence.
"Frank Moran and I have been friends since we were young," Rivera said. "From bagging groceries at Demoulas as a kid, to graduating from Greater Lawrence Tech, to managing production at Honeywell and now as a key leader in the Legislature he has shown perseverance and passion. That is how he will beat this and continue to serve our community."
State Sen. Diana Dizoglio, D-Methuen, who has worked with Moran for eight years in the Legislature, either as a state representative or as a senator, said, "we're all going to be praying hard for him and his family to get through this time together."
Moran has been married to his wife Wanda for 33 years and together they have two grown children. He and his wife live on Dartmouth Street.
“The residents of the 17th Essex District can rest assured that they will see me back to work with as much energy, dedication and a renewed sense of commitment to the needs of our district,” Moran said.
He said he and his staff continue to be readily available via phone and email for any needs or constituent requests.
He thanked family, friends and constituents for all the years of "invaluable support ... and I know that together, with love, support and encouragement, we will overcome this!”